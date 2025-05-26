World

Danish people arrest 2 on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found in a sewer

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 12:40PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police arrested two people Monday on charges of murdering a man whose body was discovered in a sewer earlier this year.

The body of a 26-year-old Polish man was found Feb. 28 by crews doing work inside the sewer in the East Jutland area of Denmark, about 167 kilometers (105 miles) west of Copenhagen.

The suspects, a 41-year-old Polish man and a 30-year-old Danish woman, were charged with murder on Monday, police said in a statement. Investigators carried out searches at several different addresses.

Authorities did not give a motive for the killing. The suspects are scheduled to be in court Tuesday for a closed-door hearing.

