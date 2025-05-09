World

Danish leader says 'you cannot spy against an ally' after reports of US gathering Greenland info

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told The Associated Press ''you cannot spy against an ally'' after reports that the United States has stepped up intelligence gathering on Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 8:50AM

OSLO, Norway — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told The Associated Press ''you cannot spy against an ally'' after reports that the United States has stepped up intelligence gathering on Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Denmark Thursday summoned the top American diplomat in the country for an explanation following a Wall Street Journal report which said several high-ranking officials under the U.S. director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, had directed intelligence agency heads to learn more about Greenland's independence movement and sentiment about U.S. resource extraction there.

Jennifer Hall Godfrey, acting head of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, met with high-ranking Danish diplomat Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen at the Danish Foreign Ministry, the ministry said in an email.

It provided no further details. The embassy declined to comment.

Frederiksen said Friday the report was ''rumors'' in an international newspaper. The Journal, cited two people familiar with the U.S. effort which it did not identify.

In response to questions about the Journal's report, Gabbard's office released a statement noting that she had made three ''criminal'' referrals to the Justice Department over intelligence community leaks.

''The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information,'' Gabbard wrote. ''They are breaking the law and undermining our nation's security and democracy. Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.''

Greenland's prime minister said last month that U.S. statements about the mineral-rich Arctic island have been disrespectful and it ''will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.''

about the writer

about the writer

EMMA BURROWS

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Russia holds Victory Day parade marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II with a massive military parade on Red Square on Friday attended by President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

World

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor

World

Ukraine says it uncovered a Hungarian espionage network