Danish foreign minister scolds Trump administration for its criticism of Denmark and Greenland

NUUK, Greenland — The Danish foreign minister on Saturday scolded the Trump administration for its ‘’tone’’ in criticizing Denmark and Greenland, saying his country is already investing more into Arctic security and remains open to more cooperation with the U.S.
Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, make the remarks in a video posted to social media after U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the strategic island.
‘‘Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism,‘’ Rasmussen said speaking in English. ‘’But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.‘’
Vance on Friday said Denmark has ‘’underinvested’’ in Greenland’s security and demanded that Denmark change its approach as President Donald Trump pushes to take over the Danish territory.
Vance visited U.S. troops on Pituffik Space Base on mineral-rich Greenland alongside his wife and other senior U.S. officials for a trip that was ultimately scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were not consulted about the original itinerary.
‘‘Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,‘’ Vance said Friday. ‘’You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.‘’
Trump on Friday released a video on his social networking site Truth Social entitled ‘’America Stands With Greenland,‘’ showing footage of U.S. troops there during World War II.
In Greenland, Vance said the U.S. has ‘’no option’’ but to take a significant position to ensure the security of the island as he encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.