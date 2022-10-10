COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A power outage hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday with authorities saying that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut. The reason for that was unknown.

TREFOR, which provides Bornholm with power, said the island was "unfortunately affected by operational disruptions at the moment."

"There is no reason to speculate as to the cause at this time. And we are in the process of clarifying what is to blame for the power cut," the provider said on its website.

The power outage occurred just before 8 a.m., Trefor said, adding that one third of the population had electricity back by 9:35 a.m. and the whole island was expected to be back up by noon.

A rocky island of 588 square kilometers (227 sq. miles), south of Sweden, Bornholm is the home of nearly 40,000 people.

The outage came after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark. All were in international waters.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden previously said they suspected that several hundred pounds of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage. The leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane into the air.