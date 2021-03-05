PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jawaun Daniels posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Prairie View stretched its winning streak to 12 games, beating Southern 68-61 on Thursday night.

D'Rell Roberts had 13 points for Prairie View (13-4, 12-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. added 12 points. Cam Mack had 11 points and nine assists.

Samkelo Cele had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (8-9, 8-5), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Jayden Saddler added 14 points. Kirk Parker had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com