Dan Storlien, with seven state tournament appearances to his credit, is the new boys soccer coach at Minnetonka.
Minnetonka hires prominent club leader Dan Storlien to coach boys soccer
Dan Storlien formerly coached Bloomington Jefferson’s boys team and is a key figure for Minnesota Thunder Academy and in Elite Clubs National League.
Storlien coached Bloomington Jefferson since 1996 until he stepped aside before the 2024 season. He led the Jaguars to a Class 2A state championship (2004), a runner-up finish and a third-place finish in seven trips to state. He received the MSHSL boys soccer Coach of the Year award five times.
Storlien also is director of coaching and player development for the Minnesota Thunder Academy Youth Soccer Club and head coach in Elite Clubs National League, twice coaching teams to national runner-up finishes. Since 2020 he has been the Minnesota Thunder Women’s Premier League head coach, securing two Northern Conference championships.
“Coach Storlien is an experienced and knowledgeable coach who has high expectations for student successes and team performances. He is student-centered and is an elite head coach,” activities director Ted Schultz said in a statement released by Minnetonka. “He is going to be an incredible addition to our coaching staff, and he will do a great job of continuing to support our strong soccer program.”
Storlien replaces Mike Rogers, who retired at the end of the 2024 season after coaching the Skippers 17 years. The Skippers went 16-2-1 last season, losing to Andover 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament.
“I am excited to work alongside the knowledgeable and experienced coaching staff already in place for the Skippers,” Storlien said in the statement. “It’s truly an honor to follow in the footsteps of legendary coaches.”
