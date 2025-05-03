Daniel Lovitz scores off Hany Mukhtar corner kick to help Nashville tie Atlanta United 1-1

Atlanta United (2-5-4), which snapped a three-match losing streak but saw its winless run reach five, took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Miguel Almirón scored from in front of the net. It was the third goal this season for Almirón and the 24th of his career — moving him past Thiago Almada for second place on the club's all-time list. Almirón returned after scoring 21 goals in 62 appearances for Atlanta United during the 2017-18 seasons.