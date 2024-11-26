Hours before the Bears and Vikings kicked off Sunday, reports emerged that the Vikings and Ravens were two “of the likeliest teams” to sign recently released Giants QB Daniel Jones.
RandBall: Vikings’ interest in Daniel Jones is reminder that QB plans can change
With most of the Kirk Cousins era providing the exception to the rule, most Vikings fans know that having a good backup plan at quarterback is essential.
Then Sam Darnold, himself a reminder of how fluid the Vikings’ QB plans can be, delivered a masterful performance — particularly in going 6-of-6 for 90 yards to steady the Vikings during a game-winning overtime drive — in a 30-27 win that reinforced his no-doubt grip on the job.
But he also limped off the field during the game. Backup Nick Mullens capably ran two plays while the Vikings and fans held their breath before Darnold returned.
The past, present and future of the Vikings’ QB situation should make it obvious why they would be interested in Jones even if it might seem curious at a quick glance.
I explained why on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, but let’s get into those details and more of the Vikings’ history here.
First, let’s recognize that the most successful Vikings seasons of the last 30 years have featured some sort of quarterback upheaval.
1998: Brad Johnson was the starter at the beginning of the year, but backup Randall Cunningham took over early after an injury and led Minnesota to a 15-1 season.
1999: Cunningham was benched after a 2-4 start, but Jeff George rescued Minnesota with an 8-2 finish and a playoff win.
2000: First-year starter Daunte Culpepper took the Vikings to the NFC title game.
2009: Brett Favre arrived late after much speculation and led the Vikings to the NFC title game.
2017: Case Keenum saved the Vikings’ season with Sam Bradford hurt and Teddy Bridgewater not yet recovered from his injury, taking Minnesota to the NFC title game.
Outside of the Culpepper years and more recently 2018-2022 with Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have been a team of QB chaos. And they used four starters last year.
Translation: It’s always good to have a quality backup plan. This year’s initial plan was for Darnold to start and possibly give way to rookie J.J. McCarthy. But McCarthy was lost for the season before the year started and the Vikings made it clear in 2023 that they don’t trust Mullens beyond limited spot duty.
Do they trust Jones more? Let this Kevin O’Connell quote from Monday be a guide.
“I can just say I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s for a long time and hope, you know, wherever his next stop takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him,” O’Connell said.
Best-case scenario, even if the Vikings wind up with Jones, is that he doesn’t have to play a down this season.
But the Vikings’ interest could create a runway for Jones to play here in 2025, when Darnold very well might have moved on to a multi-year deal elsewhere and the Vikings might be looking for insurance against a health or development setback from McCarthy.
For the Vikings, it’s never a bad time to be thinking about your next move at QB.
