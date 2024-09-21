Wires

Daniel Dubois retains IBF heavyweight title by stopping Anthony Joshua in the fifth round of all-British fight

By The Associated Press

September 21, 2024 at 9:28PM

LONDON — Daniel Dubois retains IBF heavyweight title by stopping Anthony Joshua in the fifth round of all-British fight.

At least 30 people killed after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports

At least 19 people killed in coal mine 'incident' in eastern Iran, Iranian state TV reports

Israeli military says over 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with some striking areas near the northern city of Haifa