Perpetual chef in motion Daniel del Prado has found his next restaurant project. Dexter's will open at 3717 W. 50th St. in Minneapolis with what the team is calling an elevated bar experience.

The new venture is in partnership with Carla and Spencer Jones; Carla and del Prado met when she was a server at his first restaurant, Linden Hills' Martina. This fresh partnership is part of the DDP Restaurant Group's commitment to partner with emerging hospitality talent.

Described as having a "casual yet refined" vibe, this restaurant and bar hopes to attract neighborhood folks, sports fans and discerning diners.

The menu will include dishes like burgers, BLTs, onion rings, shrimp cocktail and dry-rub chicken wings. There also will be more upscale casual foods, like potato waffles with caviar and crème fraîche, and a beef tongue pastrami Reuben sandwich.

Dexter's beverages will be created by Megan Luedtke, who oversees the bar program at other DDP properties, including Blondette, Colita, Martina and Macanda.

Work has already begun, transforming the former Agra Culture — which just moved next door and is sharing space with SotaRol — into Dexter's, named for the Jones' French bulldog. Check their website dextersmpls.com or follow them on Instagram @dextersmpls for updates and reservations.

Daniel del Prado first emerged as a talented chef to watch while he was leading the kitchen at Isaac Becker's now-shuttered Burch Steak. He opened Martina in 2017, a mix of Italian and Argentine cuisine. (Del Prado is a native Argentine.) Colita followed in 2018, in the Armatage neighborhood, with a mix of smoked meats and Mexican fare. The chef has since become one of the most prolific restaurateurs in the Twin Cities, working in conjunction with different teams to open Josefina, Macanda, multiple locations of Cafe Ceres, Cardamom, Rosalia Pizzeria, Blondette, Layline, Flora Room and Porzana.