Sports

Tearful Brown says winning BMW International Open was 'outer-body experience' after friend's death

English golfer Daniel Brown was in tears after going through an ''outer-body experience'' in winning the BMW International Open by two strokes on Sunday, days after the death of a close friend.

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 3:45PM

MUNICH — English golfer Daniel Brown was in tears after going through an ''outer-body experience'' in winning the BMW International Open by two strokes on Sunday, days after the death of a close friend.

The No. 170-ranked Brown shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to capture his second European tour title, after the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2023.

After making his sixth and final birdie of the day at the par-5 18th, Brown walked off the green and started to cry.

''I lost a friend at home last weekend,'' Brown said, before pausing and holding back more tears. ''It's for him.''

Brown said that was his motivation to win at Golfclub München Eichenried.

''The last two days I kept thinking about him,'' he said. ''I tried not to get too emotional in the process. I'm not really too sure what happened today. All day really was like an outer-body experience.

''He was there with me,'' Brown added, ''and it made it a little bit easier.''

Brown started the day with a one-shot lead over countryman Jordan Smith, birdied four of his first six holes, and picked up two more birdies coming home to finish on 22-under par for the week.

The 30-year-old Brown hadn't had a top-10 finish since February at the Qatar Masters.

Smith shot 67 and was alone in second place.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Wimbledon call is wrong because the electronic system wasn't on during a Centre Court match

A ball that clearly landed long in a match at Centre Court wasn't called out Sunday because the electronic system that replaced line judges at Wimbledon this year was shut off.

Sports

Mulder hits 264 and South Africa at 465-4 in strong start to second test against Zimbabwe

Sports

Akash Deep inspires India to series-tying win over England in second test