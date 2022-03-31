TORONTO – Timberwolves fans are wondering what happened to D'Angelo Russell's shooting. Russell himself is wondering too.

Wednesday's 125-102 Timberwolves loss to Toronto didn't bring an end to Russell's recent struggles from the floor. He was just 3-for-15 for 13 points one game after coach Chris Finch said it was a "priority" to get Russell going.

Russell said there was just one thing for him to do in this situation: keep shooting.

"Lot of good looks," Russell said. "It's just a confidence thing right now. When you see a lot of shot you usually make miss, the confidence isn't there. So it's just staying high, staying high with my confidence and knowing they're good looks and I make these and take these shots."

Maybe the altitude of Denver can get him back on track. Friday's game was shaping up to be a potential showdown in the battle for the No. 6 seed, but instead the Nuggets have pulled away from the Wolves and lead by three games with five games left for both teams. The Wolves were also 2.5 games behind the Jazz but don't own the tiebreaker against Utah.

"I don't think we should be worrying about how many games left or seeding," Russell said. "Worrying about us and wherever we're positioned – [make sure] we're prepared and clicking at the right time."

It would help the Wolves if Russell were clicking again. Regardless of getting the six seed, the Wolves need Russell to get back on track in time for the play-in tournament or playoffs. It could be a quick exit if this version of Russell shows up the second week of April.

Russell did say his confidence was still high in spite of his recent cold spell. He is now shooting just 34% over his last 11 games, 26% from three-point range. He was 1-for-7 from deep on Wednesday.

Russell shoots 44% when the Wolves win this season and 37% when they lose; 37% from three-point range when they win, 30% when they lose.

He's just got to step into his shot and make them," Finch said. "He's getting open looks. Stay confident in his shot and knock it down. It'll come."

Finch suggested one way to alleviate Russell's troubles is by including him in more pick and rolls. Russell winced when that was suggested after Wednesday's game. It's not that it wouldn't work, he said. Sometimes the defense isn't ideally suited to play pick-and-roll.

"The last few teams we played they switched so it's hard for me to get myself going with a pick and roll," Russell said.

Finch also suggested Russell could get to the rim a little more off those pick and roll situations. Russell countered to say getting to the basket wasn't as simple as it sounded.

"Easier said than done when that's not my game," Russell said.

Russell said he has tried to enter the games with a defensive mentality, to try and get himself going on that end and hopefully get into the rhythm of the game a little easier.

"Right now I'm just missing everything, so I'm focused on it. I'm not really worried about pick and rolls, ways to score," Russell said. "Keep locking in on defense and sooner or later shots that I take will make."