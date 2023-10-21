COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Danforth had a goal an assist, backup goalie Spencer Martin stopped 36 shots to get his first win in nearly a year, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Sean Kuraly and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Monday.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots for Calgary.

After a scoreless first period, Kuraly picked up a leading pass from Danforth in the neutral zone and unloaded from the right circle. The puck went in under Markstrom's arm to get Columbus on the board at 6:29 of the second with Kuraly's first goal of the season and 50th of his career.

In the third period, Jack Roslovic brought the puck out from behind the Flames' net and passed across the crease to Danforth who finished it to give the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead at 8:45. Danforth recorded his first multi-point game in the NHL.

Less than two minutes later, Lindholm broke away and beat Martin for a short-handed goal to get the Flames on the board. But that would be it for Calgary.

Werenski got an unassisted empty-netter with 2:21 left to seal the win.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Merzlikins left last Saturday's win against the New York Rangers with an unspecified illness and then missed the loss to Detroit on Monday. He wasn't 100% on Friday, so Martin started in his place again. Martin, in his fourth NHL season, was claimed off waivers from Vancouver because of a knee injury to Daniil Tarasov.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Detroit on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

