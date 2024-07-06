MIAMI — Dane Myers had a go-ahead two run homer in the seventh inning and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Myers' 420-foot drive off White Sox reliever Michael Soroka (0-9), his second homer of the season, erased a 3-2 deficit and scored Jake Burger, who had reached on a leadoff walk.

Xavier Edwards singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five game skid and improved to 31-58, next to last in the MLB.

Huascar Brazoban (1-1) struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief. A.J. Puk got three outs in the eighth inning and Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

The White Sox got consecutive RBI doubles by Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn and took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. But Chicago, which has the worst record in the majors at 26-65, was held hitless the rest of the way and struck out a total of 13 times.

Luis Robert Jr. put Chicago on the board early against Marlins starter Yonny Chirinos with a run-scoring RBI fielder's choice in the first.

The Marlins got to 3-1 on Myers' RBI single in the bottom of the third and made Chicago starter Garrett Crochet throw 44 pitches in the fourth, when Vidal Brujan hit a run-scoring single.

Crochet's 93-pitch outing ended after he retired Jake Burger on a pop out to close the fourth. The 25-year-old left-hander gave up two runs and five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Chirinos allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. The 30-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) is working out with the club in Miami, but has not been cleared to throw. ... 1B Josh Bell had the day off.

UP NEXT

RHP Jonathon Cannon (1-2, 4.62 ERA) will start the series finale for the White Sox on Sunday against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (1-2, 7.17).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB