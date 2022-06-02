The core of TikTok is folks doing little choreographed dances: moms and daughters, teenage friends, professionals, random folks in the kitchen.

Shakira, the popular and seemingly ageless Latin pop star with hits like "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie," decided to turn that concept into a reality competition show called "Dancing With Myself," which airs on NBC.

Each episode starts with 12 contestants who have to quickly learn a sequence of choreographed moves from Shakira and others. They are then each placed in their own dance pod and in front of a live audience make their moves all at the same time on a huge stage. The top eight vote-getters from the audience move forward. Then the judges — Shakira, singer Nick Jonas and YouTube star Liza Koshy — do saves.

After multiple rounds, one person is eventually crowned a winner. Each episode is stand-alone.

The criteria aren't necessarily accurate apings of the dance steps, said host Camille Kostek. Instead, it's how well the dancer can entertain. Largely these are not professional dancers but just folks from all walks of life.

"Some people pick up the choreography better than others," said Kostek, who has also hosted TBS' "Wipeout" game show and was the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. "Some forget it and just freestyle and still move on."

Kostek, a former professional cheerleader classically trained in tap, jazz and hip-hop dance, actually gets to do some choreography and create some of her own dances.

"Dance is such a beautiful escape," Kostek said. "It's such a universal language to follow body language. It brings people together."

She plans to share videos of people replicating the dances from the show on social media, which would be a full-circle moment because the show's premise came from TikTok.