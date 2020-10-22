‘Drive-In Forward’

Saturday: Ballet Co.Laboratory brings ballet into the parking lot for its annual fundraiser. The 1950s-themed affair will showcase solos developed collaboratively by the dancers and artistic director Zoé Emilie Henrot. Audiences can enjoy boxed appetizers and bottled drinks delivered to their vehicles and watch performances to the music of Nina Simone, the Platters and Billie Holiday, streamed to their car radios. The event includes a silent auction, socially distanced games and a raffle. (1 & 4:30 p.m. Sat. 276 E. Lafayette Frontage Road, St. Paul. $55-$150, 651-313-3967 or balletcolaboratory.org.)

SHEILA REGAN