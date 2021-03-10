A Twin Cities radio veteran has a new gig. Dana Wessel has been named executive producer for "Half-Assed Morning Show" on 93X/KXXR-FM. According to Cumulus Media, which owns the station, Wessel will also be heard on the show.

"We are really fired up to add someone to the 'Half-Assed Morning Show' who's been a Twin Cities star in the morning in his own right," said program director Derek Madden. "We talked with a number of great people about this opening, but nobody fit our brand of insanity quite like Dana."

Wessel was dropped from the GO 96.3 FM morning show this past July, along with co-host Ben Holsen. The Pohlad family sold that station late last year to EMF, a Northern California-based nonprofit ministry organization. It is expected to become a contemporary Christian music station in April.

"I am thrilled to get to continue doing radio right here in my hometown, especially with such a legendary show," said Wessel, who previously worked as a producer and on-air host at various other local radio outlets, including KFAN and KSTP. "I used to be late for high school because I didn't want to get out of my car and turn off the 'Half-Assed Morning Show.'"

"Half-Assed Morning Show" airs from 5:40-9 a.m. weekdays.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin