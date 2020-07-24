Radio host Dana Wessel, co-host of Go 96.3 FM’s “Ben and Dana Show,” has lost his morning gig.

Wessel announced on social media late Thursday that he has been let go.

“COVID is having a big impact on a lot of businesses and radio is no different,” he tweeted. He went on to thank his on-air partner Ben Holsen, the Pohlad family, which owns the station, and the listeners.

“I am obviously devastated, but please don’t feel sorry for me,” he wrote. “I got to host a morning radio show — my dream job — in my hometown for over five years. That is very rare in this industry. Seriously, how lucky am I?”

In April, Holsen was quarantined at home with COVID symptoms and, at one point, had to check into the emergency room.

Wessel previously worked at KFAN and has served as a local soccer expert for several local media outlets including the Star Tribune.