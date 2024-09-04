LONDON — Damning report on Grenfell Tower fire says failures by UK government and industry made London high-rise a ''death trap."
Damning report on Grenfell Tower fire says failures by UK government and industry made London high-rise a ``death trap"
Damning report on Grenfell Tower fire says failures by UK government and industry made London high-rise a ''death trap."
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 at 10:01AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.