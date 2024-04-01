MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard won't play Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards because of a groin strain.

The Bucks issued an injury report Monday that ruled the seven-time all-NBA guard out.

This will be the second straight game that Lillard has missed. He sat out Milwaukee's 122-113 victory at Atlanta on Saturday for personal reasons.

The Bucks have gone 1-5 in the games Lillard hasn't played this season.

Milwaukee's injury report for Tuesday's game at Washington also lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring), Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) and Patrick Beverley (right wrist sprain) as probable.

