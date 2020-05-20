Floodwaters from two breached dams in Michigan on Wednesday surged toward a sprawling Dow chemical complex and a vast Superfund toxic-cleanup site downriver, raising concerns of wider environmental fallout from the dam disaster and historic flooding.

The compound, which also houses the chemical giant's world headquarters, lies on the banks of the Tittabawassee River in Midland, a city that emergency officials say could soon be under as much as 9 feet of water. Kyle Bandlow, a Dow spokesman, confirmed that floodwaters had reached the site's outer boundaries and were entering ponds designed to hold runoff of water used on the site.

With much of Midland expected to be underwater, it was likely that the floodwaters would breach the levees designed to protect the Dow compound, said Allen Burton, a professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Michigan. This meant that, at the site itself, flooding could reach storage tanks, potentially releasing chemicals onto farmland and residential areas that line the river downstream, he said.

The Superfund cleanup sites are downriver from the century-old plant, which for decades had released chemicals into the nearby waterways. The concern downriver, Burton said, is that contaminated sediments on the river floor could be stirred up by the floodwaters, spreading pollution downstream and over the riverbanks.

Bandlow said only essential Dow staff remained on site to monitor the situation and "manage any issues as a result of the flooding."

Over the years the Dow complex has manufactured a range of products including Saran Wrap, Styrofoam, Agent Orange and mustard gas. Over time, Dow released chemicals into the water, leading to dioxin contamination stretching more than 50 miles along the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers and into Lake Huron. Research has shown that dioxins can damage the immune system, cause reproductive or developmental problems, and cause cancer.

A federally funded Superfund cleanup of the Tittabawassee River began in 2007 and was slated for completion next year. Cleanup of other contaminated waterways is set to take longer.