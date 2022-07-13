Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Dallas Wings (10-13, 5-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-15, 6-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Dallas Wings after Aerial Powers scored 35 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 118-107 overtime win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx are 6-7 in conference play. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA with 37.1 points in the paint led by Sylvia Fowles averaging 11.9.

The Wings are 5-9 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 92-64 on June 29, with Powers scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powers is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 18.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Wings. Marina Mabrey is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 92.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.