Dallas Wings (4-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-1, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Dallas Wings.

Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Sun shot 44.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 14-18 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Wings averaged 81.1 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.