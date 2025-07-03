Dallas takes on Minnesota United in Western Conference action

Minnesota United FC (9-4-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference)
Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +136, FC Dallas +179, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Minnesota United in a conference matchup.
Dallas is 4-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Petar Musa leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven. Dallas has scored 26 goals.
United is 6-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33 goals led by Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi with eight.
The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Musa has seven goals and three assists for Dallas. Anderson Julio has scored three goals over the last 10 games.