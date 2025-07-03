Sports

Dallas takes on Minnesota United in Western Conference action

Minnesota United FC (9-4-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 6:16AM

Minnesota United FC (9-4-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +136, FC Dallas +179, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Minnesota United in a conference matchup.

Dallas is 4-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Petar Musa leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven. Dallas has scored 26 goals.

United is 6-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33 goals led by Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi with eight.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Musa has seven goals and three assists for Dallas. Anderson Julio has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has eight goals and four assists for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

United: 5-2-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Kaick da Silva (injured), Osaze Urhoghide (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha (injured).

United: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Morris Duggan (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

A slider, a milestone and a heartfelt thank you: Kershaw's 3,000th strikeout

Clayton Kershaw was laboring in pursuit of his 3,000th strikeout. His pitch count soaring, he was down to the last batter he would face, needing one more swing and miss to become the 20th pitcher to reach the milestone.

Sports

Dallas takes on Minnesota United in Western Conference action

Sports

All-Star starter Francisco Lindor enjoys big night after slumping Mets drop him from leadoff spot