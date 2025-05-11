Dallas Stars score without Mikko Rantanen getting a point, ending record streak at 13 goals in a row

Rantanen began his scoring run with an assist on a Hintz goal late in a 6-2 win in Game 5 against Colorado. Rantanen and Hintz both had points on all four goals the Stars scored in the second period of a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6, before Rantanen had a hat trick in the third as part of another four-point period as Dallas advanced with a 4-2 win in Game 7.