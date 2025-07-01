Wires

Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as head coach, his second stint with the team

Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as head coach, his second stint with the team.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 4:20PM

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as head coach, his second stint with the team.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

