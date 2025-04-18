Sports

Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars will begin the playoffs without top goal scorer Jason Robertson, who suffered a lower-body injury in their last regular-season game, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday.

April 18, 2025 at 6:11PM

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars will begin the playoffs without top goal scorer Jason Robertson, who suffered a lower-body injury in their last regular-season game, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday.

Robertson is week-to-week, which rules him out for at least the first few games of the opening-round series against Colorado. DeBoer didn't provide any additional details about the injury.

Game 1 is Saturday night in Dallas.

Robertson, who leads the Stars with 35 goals scored and also has 45 assists, got hurt in a 5-1 loss Wednesday at Nashville. He was involved in an awkward collision along the boards with Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson was seen wearing some kind of brace on his right leg when leaving the arena after that game.

''It was a hockey play. (McCarron) is a physical guy. He's going to get a piece of you as you move the puck,'' DeBoer said Friday. ''They just happened to be going opposite directions.''

When asked if there was any hope of Robertson playing against the Avs, DeBoer responded, ''If the series goes more than a week, then yeah.''

