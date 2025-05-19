Dallas Stars finally have a version of their full lineup going into 3rd consecutive West final

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars began these NHL playoffs without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen and top goal scorer Jason Robertson, and still made it to their third consecutive Western Conference final.
Both returned in the second round, with Heiskanen coming back in the middle of the six-game series against Winnipeg after missing 3 1/2 months with a left knee injury. Now, coach Pete DeBoer gets to prepare for a West final rematch against Edmonton with something he hasn't really had in a long time.
"Well, first time since January we've had any kind of version of our full lineup,'' DeBoer said Monday. ''You never want to go into a fight with one arm tied behind your back. Really, the first two rounds, that's what we had, and to our group's credit, they found a way to grind through those series. But it's nice not to have to be in that type of situation.''
Dallas hosts the West opener Wednesday night, a week after the Oilers wrapped up their second-round series in Game 5 with a 1-0 overtime win at Vegas.
Stars players got their second consecutive day off Monday, when they would have been playing Game 7 at Winnipeg if they hadn't finished off the Jets with a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night.
"We just went through two of the best teams in the league, so we're comfortable and we're getting, I feel, healthier and more up to speed with the guys that we put back in,'' DeBoer said.
Robertson, who like Heiskanen was drafted by the Stars in 2017 and is 25, suffered a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale and missed the first-round series against Colorado. After 80 points (35 goals) while playing all 82 games for the third regular season in a row, he had only one assist, along with eight shots on goal and 19 total shot attempts, in six games against the Jets.
''He's not a young, immature player anymore. He's not looking for excuses or making excuses,'' DeBoer said. ''He's looking in the mirror, looking for solutions. Been very coachable. So I see a world of maturity in him.''