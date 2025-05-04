DALLAS — Dallas Stars advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7.
Dallas Stars advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7
Dallas Stars advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7.
The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 2:50AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Dallas Stars advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7
Dallas Stars advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7.