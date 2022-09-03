SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.
Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.
Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) visits the Portland Timbers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
What makes Justin Jefferson just so good?
No NFL receiver has gained as many yards in his first two seasons as the Vikings' 23-year-old superstar. He dominates on nearly any route from any alignment. What can he accomplish in Year 3?
Sports
No. 16 Miami routs Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in Cristobal debut
Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler Van Dyke passed for two more scores and No. 16 Miami downed Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in Mario Cristobal's debut as coach of the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Sports
No. 9 Oklahoma beats UTEP 45-13 in Venables' coaching debut
Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP 45-13 on Saturday for Brent Venables' first career victory as a head coach.
Sports
Live: Twins vs. White Sox. Get the play-by-play on Gameview
Tyler Mahle is expected to return to the Twins rotation. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game box score and updates from around MLB.
Sports
King throws 3 TDs as No. 6 Texas A&M downs Sam Houston 31-0
Haynes King threw for a career-high 364 yards and three long touchdowns to lead No. 6 Texas A&M to a 31-0 win over Sam Houston Saturday in a game that included an almost three-hour weather delay.