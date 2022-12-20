Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Dallas Mavericks (15-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to end its three-game road skid when the Mavericks visit Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 9-11 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.5.

The Mavericks have gone 10-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 111.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 45.2% and averaging 23.0 points for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (illness), Dwight Powell: day to day (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.