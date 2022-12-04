Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (12-9-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-4, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -145, Wild +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild after Jason Robertson recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas is 14-6-4 overall and 6-2-2 against the Central Division. The Stars are fifth in the league serving 12.3 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota is 12-9-2 overall and 3-2-0 against the Central Division. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Sunday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has eight goals and 18 assists for the Stars. Robertson has scored 13 goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 15 goals with 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-1-3, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).

