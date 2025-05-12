Dallas hosts Winnipeg with 2-1 series lead

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -146, Jets +122; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-2.
Dallas is 50-26-6 overall with a 21-12-3 record in Central Division games. The Stars have an 18-7-4 record in one-goal games.
Winnipeg is 56-22-4 overall with a 24-12-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets are 19-5-3 in games decided by a single goal.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 32 goals with 56 assists for the Stars. Thomas Harley has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.