Sports

Dallas hosts Minnesota in season opener

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 6:10AM

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -7; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx in the season opener.

Dallas finished 7-13 at home and 6-14 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 92.1 last season.

Minnesota finished 30-10 overall last season while going 14-6 in Western Conference games. The Lynx averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 17.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Tyasha Harris: out (knee).

Lynx: Aubrey Griffin: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in OT in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals

The Oilers are about a lot more than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, something the Golden Knights learned the hard way.

Sports

Dallas hosts Minnesota in season opener

Sports

Curry can only watch again as Warriors fade out of playoffs without injured star