Dallas hosts Minnesota in season opener

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -7; over/under is 164.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx in the season opener.
Dallas finished 7-13 at home and 6-14 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 92.1 last season.
Minnesota finished 30-10 overall last season while going 14-6 in Western Conference games. The Lynx averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 17.9 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Wings: Tyasha Harris: out (knee).
Lynx: Aubrey Griffin: out (knee).