Dallas and Winnipeg meet with series tied 1-1

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -148, Jets +123; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets in game three of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 4-0. Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the victory.
Dallas is 20-12-3 against the Central Division and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have scored 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank third in league play.
Winnipeg has gone 56-22-4 overall with a 24-11-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets have a 19-5-3 record in one-goal games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.