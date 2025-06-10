Dakota Johnson and Celine Song on love, dating and ‘Materialists'

Before Celine Song was an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, she was a playwright in New York who needed day jobs to pay rent. That's how she found herself as a professional matchmaker.
What may have begun as a purely transactional gig, a way for her to keep making her art in an expensive city, taught her more about people's wants and needs and the true contents of their hearts than she could have ever imagined.
''I always wanted to write something about it because there seemed to be a story in it that is massive and very epic in proportion,'' Song said. ''It affects every human being on Earth."
And while waiting for her breakout film ''Past Lives'' to debut, she did. That film is ''Materialists,'' a modern-day New York love story starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans that's heading to theaters this weekend. Johnson is the matchmaker presented with two different types of men for herself — one a poor struggling actor and ex-boyfriend, the other a wealthy ''unicorn'' — and the internet has already been drawing battle lines. But, like ''Past Lives'' wasn't really about a love triangle, ''Materialists'' is about something more than the question of which guy is the ''correct'' choice.
Song and Johnson spoke with The Associated Press about the film, falling in love and the modern marketplace of dating. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: How did you find each other?
SONG: We met up thinking that we were just going to get to know each other and be friends and I walked away from that conversation — this is just from my perspective — but I think I was still sitting there when I texted my producers and the studio being like, ''I think I've found my Lucy.'' That's how casting works for me, it's always about falling in love. It's very connected to what we talk about in the film. Like, there's no mathematical anything. It just the feeling that you get talking to someone and you're like, oh I just know.
JOHNSON: I knew you had this movie that you were about to start making. I was basically told it was too late. I was like, but I really want to meet her because she's so smart, and I've seen interviews and obviously had seen ''Past Lives.'' I just wanted talk and get to know her as an artist and a person and so I went into this being like there's no chance that I'll be in this movie, but maybe she'll make another one. We just had such a good time talking, I didn't even know that I was someone she was thinking about. A few weeks later we spoke. It was very romantic.