Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the Timberwolves, who only have one game left on a grueling 16-game test. They are 9-6 so far after a romp over Orlando on Tuesday. They have already passed the test, and the better news is they have the second-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA while already carrying the best record in the Western Conference.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for another perspective on what the Vikings should do this offseason at quarterback. His preference: Cut the cord with Kirk Cousins. Move on. The roster isn't good enough and the salary cap isn't flexible enough. Now is the time, and Neal offers his preferences for solutions. They also get into Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame chances and the Twins' offseason.

31:00: Is this the week we found out how we're going to watch the Twins in 2024?

