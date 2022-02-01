FIVE MEMORABLE GUESTS FROM THE FIRST YEAR

1 Brad Childress: The former Vikings coach was on twice — once as one of the first guests ever and again very recently. Both times he was excellent in sharing knowledge about the past and the future.

2 Ryan Hartman: The Wild forward, in the midst of arguably the best season of his career, shared a lot of great insights into his journey to the NHL.

3 Justin Jefferson: The Vikings wide receiver joined the show during the offseason after his impressive rookie year and showed off the confidence that makes him great.

4 Rod Carew: Talking about hitting with a Baseball Hall of Famer is always a treat.

5 Cheryl Reeve: The Lynx coach/GM is consistently one of the most insightful and thoughtful interview subjects in this market.

FIVE SUBJECTS WE COULDN'T STOP TALKING ABOUT

1. Is Kirk Cousins going to get traded? I talked about it nonstop last offseason. I'm going to do it again this year. I can't get enough.

2. All things Aaron Rodgers. From his offseason drama to his in-season drama, the Packers QB was a go-to subject rivaled only by the Vikings' QB.

3. Are the Wolves going to trade for Ben Simmons? Spoiler alert: No (at least not yet).

4. Is Mike Zimmer's job in jeopardy? Spoiler alert: Yes.

5. What's wrong with the Twins? As it turns out, I could have done a very short single episode and simply said, "They are not very good."