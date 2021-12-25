SYDNEY — Australia's most populous state recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Saturday, adding a somber note to Christmas celebrations.
New South Wales reported 6,288 new infections over the past 24 hours, an increase of 676 cases from the previous day and by far the highest number of cases in any Australian state since the pandemic began.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose by six to 388, and 52 people were in intensive care.
There was some good news: No deaths were reported and the number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose reached 95%.
Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, reported 2,108 new cases and six deaths on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Philippines observes Christmas in wake of deadly typhoon
Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation, were marking Christmas on Saturday without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and cellphone connections after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.
World
Sri Lankan cop fatally shoots 4 officers in former war zone
A policeman opened fire on a group of fellow officers in Sri Lanka, killing four of them and wounding three others, a police spokesman said Saturday.
World
Daily COVID cases in Australia's New South Wales top 6,000
Australia's most populous state recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Saturday, adding a somber note to Christmas celebrations.
World
Paris' Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers
Worshipers in face masks filed into Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois Church across from the Louvre Museum on Friday for Christmas Eve Mass, and were greeted by the rector of the closed Notre Dame Cathedral.
World
Yemeni rebel attack on southern Saudi Arabia kills 2 people
A Yemeni rebel attack on Saudi Arabia's southern border town of Jizan killed two people and wounded seven more late Friday, Saudi state-run media reported.