DA who oversaw abandoned prosecution of Colorado man in wife's death should be disbarred, panel says

Suzanne Morphew's remains were found in September 2023 in a remote area of central Colorado more than 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of her home in the mountains near Salida, Colorado, as authorities were pursuing a different case. An autopsy report released in April labeled her death a homicide but said she died by ''undetermined means.'' A cocktail of drugs that are used to tranquilize wildlife was found in one of the 49-year-old woman's bones, but there was no indication of trauma, the report said.