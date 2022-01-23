SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Bernardo Da Silva posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Hawaii beat Cal Poly 69-56 on Saturday night.

Jerome Desrosiers had 12 points for Hawaii (9-5, 5-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Noel Coleman added 12 points. Kamaka Hepa had 11 points.

Alimamy Koroma had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (4-12, 1-4). Camren Pierce added 16 points and seven assists. Julien Franklin had six rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com