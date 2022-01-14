HONOLULU — Bernardo Da Silva recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds as Hawaii beat UC Irvine 72-56 on Thursday night. Jerome Desrosiers added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.
Noel Coleman had 16 points for Hawaii (6-5, 2-0 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 12 points and six assists.
Collin Welp had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (6-5, 1-1). Dawson Baker added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Senators return from break, beat slumping Flames 4-1
Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.
World
Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys
In a Kabul neighborhood, a gaggle of boys kick a yellow ball around a dusty playground, their boisterous cries echoing off the surrounding apartment buildings.
Sports
Column: And then there was one: Black coaches in the NFL
And then there was one.
Sports
WNBA stars could be on the move as free agency set to begin
Some of the biggest stars in the WNBA could be on the move with free agency set to begin this weekend.