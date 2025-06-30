D. Wayne Lukas revolutionized horse racing: An Appreciation

''The horses were everything to Wayne. They were his life,'' one-time rival trainer and longtime friend Bob Baffert posted on X. ''From the way he worked them, how he cared for them, and how he maintained his shed row as meticulously as he did his horses. No detail was too small. Many of us got our graduate degrees in training by studying how Wayne did it. Behind his famous shades, he was a tremendous horseman, probably the greatest who ever lived.''