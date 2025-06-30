D. Wayne Lukas revolutionized horse racing: An Appreciation

For over 50 years, D. Wayne Lukas set the standard in horse racing. And the sport followed suit. Trainers wanted to be like Wayne. Owners wanted him handling their horses.
He died Saturday at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, his family announced through Churchill Downs on Sunday. He was 89.
Lukas' death, mourned across the racing industry, came just days after his family said he would no longer train because of health issues. He was hospitalized with a severe MRSA infection and declined an aggressive treatment plan, instead choosing to return home.
His stable of horses was transferred to his longtime assistant Sebastian Nicholl.
Lukas' 4,953rd and final thoroughbred winner was Tour Player at Churchill Downs on June 12. His final Kentucky Derby runner finished 16th in May.
There are generations who've never known horse racing without Lukas in it. Much of what American trainers do today is based on his playbook: identifying and buying the best horses at the sales, shipping them to race at tracks nationwide, aiming to compete yearly in what he called ''the big arena'' -- the Triple Crown series and the Breeders' Cup world championships.
''The horses were everything to Wayne. They were his life,'' one-time rival trainer and longtime friend Bob Baffert posted on X. ''From the way he worked them, how he cared for them, and how he maintained his shed row as meticulously as he did his horses. No detail was too small. Many of us got our graduate degrees in training by studying how Wayne did it. Behind his famous shades, he was a tremendous horseman, probably the greatest who ever lived.''
Born and raised on a small farm in Antigo, Wisconsin, Lukas grew up around horses. He first coached high school basketball in his home state, later serving as an assistant at the University of Wisconsin.