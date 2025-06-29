D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer

"It is hard to imagine Thoroughbred racing without the presence of D. Wayne Lukas. His passion for the sport was unparalleled, and his legacy will live on in the Champions he trained and the numerous men and women he mentored along the way. His horsemanship reshaped the sport, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. If there's a Mount Rushmore of horse trainers, D. Wayne Lukas is on it.'' — National Thoroughbred Racing Association in a statement.