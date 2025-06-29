D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer

Notable reaction to the death of thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas:
___
''To borrow from the great writer Joe Hirsch: There once was a trainer named D. Wayne Lukas, but only once.'' — Larry Collmus, race caller for NBC's Triple Crown coverage, via X.
___
''Few people have left as profound a mark on the sport of horse racing as D. Wayne Lukas. Over nearly five decades, he shaped champions on the track and in the breeding shed — and mentored generations of horsemen and horsewomen who carry his legacy forward.'' — Spendthrift Farm via X.
___
''Growing up, D. Wayne Lukas was a towering figure. He owned the Triple Crown series and his '99 near-miss with Charismatic remains a cherished memory. Cheering him on as the years passed and he refused to quit and seemed instead to defy time has been a joy. RIP to a true legend.'' — Steve Kornacki, NBC Sports contributor, via X.
___