OAKLAND, Calif. — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.
Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.
While warming up in the outfield before Arizona's game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal.
The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks' broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.
Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.
