D-backs manager Torey Lovullo turns to his 92-year-old mom for advice amid team's slump

PHOENIX — With his Arizona Diamondbacks mired in an early-season funk, manager Torey Lovullo knows where to go for advice on how to get things turned around.
His mother, 92-year-old Grace Lovullo.
''She said throw out the analytics and trust your gut,'' Lovullo said, grinning. ''I said 'Yeah, I like that. I've been a gut manager my whole life.'''
A season of sky-high expectations is off to a slow start for the D-backs, who have lost seven of eight heading into Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals. The skid has dropped Arizona to 27-29 despite the highest projected payroll in team history.
The stretch of bad baseball has flummoxed Lovullo, the ninth-year skipper who is the franchise's career wins leader and led the team to the World Series less than two years ago.
''I'm looking for performance, I'm looking for guys to step up at the most critical time and get the job done,'' Lovullo said. ''I'm looking for winning players to provide us winning moments. We can do it, but we've got to link up.''
There's more than one reason the D-backs are struggling but one problem — the bullpen — has caused the most heartburn. Arizona's relievers have blown multiple big leads and their combined 5.49 ERA is among the worst in the big leagues.
The latest implosion came earlier this week, when the D-backs built a 6-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates before giving up seven runs in the eighth inning and losing 9-6.