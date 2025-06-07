Sports

D-backs and Reds suspended after 6 innings by rain, will resume Saturday

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds game on Friday night was suspended by rain with the score tied 3-3 after six innings.

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 1:58AM

CINCINNATI — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds game on Friday night was suspended by rain with the score tied 3-3 after six innings.

The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 2:10 p.m.

The regularly-scheduled game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.

Arizona hit back-to-back homers in the third off Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo with Ketel Marte's two-run shot followed immediately by Geraldo Perdomo's solo homer to make the score 3-0.

It's the third time this season that the D-backs have hit consecutive homers, but the first since May 9 against the Dodgers.

TJ Friedl's two-run homer trimmed Cincinnati's deficit to 3-2 in the third.

Eduardo Rodriguez started for Arizona and allowed two earned runs and five hits in five innings.

Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was reinstated from the injured list Friday, tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer off Cristian Mena in the sixth. It was his first home run since April 5.

Key moment

With the score tied in the sixth, the Reds had runners on first and third with two outs, but Cristian Mena got pinch-hitter Gavin Lux to ground to third ending the inning just before the rain delay.

Key stat

It's the fifth game since Great American Ball Park opened in 2003 to be suspended and completed the next day.

up next

RHP Nick Martinez (0-2, 6.06) will start for the Reds while RHP Bryce Miller (0-2, 4.50) goes for the Diamondbacks in Saturday's regularly-scheduled game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

JEFF WALLNER

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

AJ Singer's 10th-inning single gives Oregon State 5-4 win over FSU after trailing by 3 in the ninth

AJ Singer's 10th-inning single lifted Oregon State to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Florida State on Friday in the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional.

Sports

Peña extends hitting streak to 12 games, Gordon gets 1st win in majors as Astros beat Guardians 4-2

Sports

D-backs and Reds suspended after 6 innings by rain, will resume Saturday