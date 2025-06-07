D-backs and Reds suspended after 6 innings by rain, will resume Saturday

CINCINNATI — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds game on Friday night was suspended by rain with the score tied 3-3 after six innings.
The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 2:10 p.m.
The regularly-scheduled game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.
Arizona hit back-to-back homers in the third off Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo with Ketel Marte's two-run shot followed immediately by Geraldo Perdomo's solo homer to make the score 3-0.
It's the third time this season that the D-backs have hit consecutive homers, but the first since May 9 against the Dodgers.
TJ Friedl's two-run homer trimmed Cincinnati's deficit to 3-2 in the third.
Eduardo Rodriguez started for Arizona and allowed two earned runs and five hits in five innings.
Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was reinstated from the injured list Friday, tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer off Cristian Mena in the sixth. It was his first home run since April 5.