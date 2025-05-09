Sports

Czechs open their defense of hockey worlds title with 5-4 win over Switzerland

Defending champion Czech Republic prevailed in overtime to open the men's ice hockey world championship with a 5-4 victory over Switzerland on Friday in a rematch of last year's final.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 6:16PM

HERNING, Denmark — Defending champion Czech Republic prevailed in overtime to open the men's ice hockey world championship with a 5-4 victory over Switzerland on Friday in a rematch of last year's final.

Roman Cervenka scored the winner 2:30 into overtime from the left circle after David Pastrnak fed him with his second assist in the game played in Herning, Denmark.

Czech Lukas Sedlak tied the game at 4-4 on a rebound on a power play with 3:47 left to force overtime.

Matej Stransky, Filip Zadina and Filip Pyrochta also scored for the Czechs who beat the Swiss 2-0 in the final last year in Prague.

Christian Marti, Damien Riat, Sandro Schmid and Sven Andrighetto scored for Switzerland.

In the Swedish capital of Stockholm, Finland topped Austria 2-1.

The United States played Denmark later Friday in Herning, and Sweden played Slovakia in Stockholm.

The tournament is the final men's international test before the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, where NHL players return to the Olympics after 12 years.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

FIFA confirms Women's World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when US is expected to host

The Women's World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when the United States is expected to host the tournament, FIFA confirmed Friday.

Sports

Out-of-bounds plays could be reviewed only by coach challenge under NCAA rules panel recommendation

Sports

Timberwolves say fan ejected for conduct toward Draymond Green at Thursday's playoff game