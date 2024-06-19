PRAGUE — Czech police said they arrested a man who wounded a motorcyclist in the neck with a knife in the capital. Two other people were injured.
The attack took place at a gas station in the Prague 7 district around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Police said the 52-year-old suspect's motive wasn't immediately clear but they ruled out terrorism.
Police said the suspect, a local citizen who was drunk, had a conflict with a total of six people.
Prague's rescue service said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment but added that his neck injury wasn't serious. Two other people were slightly injured and didn't need hospitalization.
