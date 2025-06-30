World

Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become chief conductor in 2028

The Czech Philharmonic announced Monday that Jakub Hrůša has been selected to become its new chief conductor and music director and will assume full duties in 2028 for an initial five year-term.

The Associated Press
June 30, 2025 at 2:27PM

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Philharmonic announced Monday that Jakub Hrůša has been selected to become its new chief conductor and music director and will assume full duties in 2028 for an initial five year-term.

He will replace Semyon Bychkov, who took over at the start of the 2018-19 season. He said in a statement he was ''overjoyed and deeply honored.''

The 43-year-old Hrůša is currently chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony in Germany and is set to become the music director of the Royal Opera House in London in September this year.

Hrůša has been a regular guest conductor with the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and others.

He has been a principal guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic since 2018.

Hrůša was named Opus Klassik's conductor of the year in 2023.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Serbian police remove barricades in Belgrade and make new arrests as protesters block roads

Serbian police on Monday removed street barricades in the capital Belgrade that are part of persistent dissent against the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

Business

Women can be drafted into the Danish military as Russian aggression and military investment grow

World

Europe swelters under scorching temperatures as regions issue heat alerts